Johnny Manziel Will Sign Autographs At The Super Bowl, For A Price

January 11, 2017 2:49 PM
Filed Under: Johnny Manziel, super bowl

In what will be his first public appearance in the spotlight since getting cut by the Cleveland Browns in March of 2016, former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel is going to be signing autographs in Houston during the week of the Super Bowl in early February.

According to athlete autograph company Crave the Auto, who announced Manziel’s appearance earlier in the week, Manziel will sign autographs for $99 and take selfies with fans for $50 during appearances at Houston-area malls on February 2nd and February 3rd.

Manziel’s stint with the Browns didn’t exactly go swimmingly in Cleveland, and Johnny is still a free agent, though he was suspended by the NFL for the first four games of the 2016 season for violating the league’s substance abuse policy.

Manziel was cut by the Browns after only two seasons, starting 8 games over the course of the 2014 and 2015 season, finishing with a record of 2-6.

