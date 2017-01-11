Bonnaroo 2017 Lineup Released

January 11, 2017 4:51 PM

Headliners for the four day event are

-U2

-Red Hot Chili Peppers

-The Weeknd

-Major Lazer

Other big names in the lineup include; Flume, The xx, Lorde, Chance the Rapper, Cage the Elephant, Travis Scott, Marshmello, The Head and the Heart, Big Gigantic, Glass Animals, Future Islands, Portugal. The Man, SuperJam, Car Seat Headrest, Louis the Child, Flatbush Zombies, D.R.A.M, Margo Price, The Orwells and Tove Lo.

Bonnaroo 2017 is held from June 8 through 11 at Great Stage Park in Manchester, Tenn. Tickets are now available on Bonnaroo’s website here.

More from Kelly McMann
Listen Live