Iceland’s WOW airline is having one heck of a deal right now.

The west coast benefits more from this sale, than us in Ohio. The $69 flights are available from San Francisco and Los Angeles to Copenhagen, Denmark; Stockholm, Sweden; Edinburgh, Scotland and Bristol, England.

As for the East coast, there are $99 flights to these destinations from New York, Boston, Miami and Pittsburgh.

Road trip to PA!? I think so.

