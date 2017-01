A Detroit woman has gone viral after wearing a Chewbacca mask while in labor.

The very quick, 12-second clip shows the woman in a hospital bed holding her stomach and screaming in pain. The mask translates her screams into Wookie sounds.

The woman gave birth later that day and posted the video to Facebook. She captioned it, “Just because I’m a mom doesn’t mean I have to grow up. Never take life too seriously. Best Christmas gift ever!”

The video has now been viewed over 85,000 times.