‘Twin Peaks’ Revival Release Date Announced!

January 10, 2017 6:55 AM
Filed Under: Dale Cooper, Kyle MacLachlan, showtime, Twin Peaks

“It is happening again.”

Twin Peaks creator David Lynch’s plans to “meet again 25 years later” is finally coming to fruition after a few years of teasing the idea.

According to indiewire.com

“The 18-hour limited event series will debut with a two-hour premiere on Sunday, May 21 at 9 p.m. Immediately following the premiere, Showtime subscribers will have access to the third and fourth hours, exclusively across the Showtime streaming service and Showtime On Demand.

In its second week, “Twin Peaks” will air the third and fourth hours back-to-back on the linear network, starting at 9 p.m., followed by one-hour episodes in subsequent weeks.”

The revival is set in present day, and many of the original cast members will return, including Kyle MacLachlan as Special Agent Dale Cooper.

