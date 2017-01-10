The Limited Closes All Northeast Ohio Locations

January 10, 2017 11:13 AM
The women’s clothing store “The Limited”, that was in just about every mall, has closed the last of its 130 locations, that includes six stores in Northeast Ohio.

According to Cleveland.com, Beachwood Place mall, Belden Village in Canton, Crocker Park, Great Lakes Mall, Southpark Mall and Summit mall in Akron had huge mark downs on merchandise and were also selling off tables, fixtures, and mannequins!

The company has not said how many employees it has or what would happen to the company in the future.

