Sturgill Simpson and Big Sean to Perform on Saturday Night Live

January 10, 2017 12:19 PM
Sturgill Simpson and Big Sean will perform on Saturday Night Live this month.

Simpson will perform on January 14th with actress Felicity Jones from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story hosting. Sean will perform the following week on January 21st when comedian Aziz Ansari will host.

Both artists are making their SNL debuts.

