Coldplay Reportedly Playing Two Israeli-Palestinian Peace Concerts

By Amanda Wicks

Given that Coldplay is so heavily involved with Global Citizen Fest, it makes sense that they would want to extend their message of peace and unity to other international situations.

Related: Chris Martin Covers Drake, Beatles at Surprise Benefit Show

The band is allegedly planning two fall peace concerts to support Israeli and Palestinian unity (via The Times of Israel). The concerts, which are scheduled to take place on November 3rd and 4th, will be held at “an agricultural area” located north of the Dead Sea. Coldplay will release 50,000 tickets for each concert with an equal amount of tickets available for Israelis and Palestinians.

The move follows two previous attempts to use music to encourage peace between the countries. In 2006, Roger Waters performed at the Israeli Jewish-Muslim peace village Neve Shalom, while Leonard Cohen attempted to play in Palestinian areas while visiting Israel in 2009. Waters has since changed his tune, and called for a boycott of Israel. If Coldplay succeeds, it would be a huge accomplishment.

Chris Martin reportedly toured Israel in November. He traveled there after wrapping up Global Citizen Fest in India.