CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Green Day Revolution Radio Summer Tour

GREEN DAY ANNOUNCE REVOLUTION RADIO SUMMER TOUR

WHEN: August 21, 2017

WHERE: Blossom Music Center

TICKETS: On Sale Friday, January 13th at 10 am

CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH – Grammy® Award-winning Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees Green Day today announced the Revolution Radio summer tour, kicking off on August 1st in Auburn, WA and hitting amphitheaters, stadiums, and arenas across the country. UK based band Catfish and the Bottlemen will support all dates. As part of the run, the band will also perform for the first time at Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, CA. Dates and on-sale information for those shows will be revealed in the coming weeks. See below for a complete list of confirmed dates.

Presale tickets will be available to Idiot Nation members on Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 AM local venue time. For more information on the presale, please visit http://www.gdidiotnation.com.

Tickets go on sale to the general public this Friday, January 13th. VIP packages will be available for all dates. Visit http://www.greenday.com for ticket info.

Green Day’s latest album, Revolution Radio, was released on October 7th by Reprise Records and debuted at No. 1 around the world. The album features the band’s 10th No. 1 song “Bang Bang” and the Top 10 heartfelt anthem “Still Breathing”.

Revolution Radio was praised by Alternative Press: “the most intensely personal Green Day album in years,” Entertainment Weekly: “their most focused album in years,” LA Times: “a barnstormer of a new punk record,” Nylon: “delivers in terms of music, lyrics, and an unstoppable and quintessentially Green Day energy,” Q: “Revolution Radio is Green Day back at their best,” Rolling Stone: “it reflects decades of accrued emotional and musical wisdom,” USA Today: “a bracing return to form,” and many more.

To purchase Revolution Radio, click HERE.