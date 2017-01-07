Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 7, 2016

1. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

2. This Town-Niall Horan

3. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars

4. Side to Side-Ariana Grande

5. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

6. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums

7. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

8. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

9. Let Me Love You-DJ Snake f/Justin Bieber

10. Closer-Chainsmokers f/ Halsey

11. Play That Song-Train

12. Love Me Now-John Legend

13. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer

14. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

15. I Hate U, I Love U-Gnash f/ Olivia O’Brien

16. Starboy-The Weeknd

17. Water Under The Bridge-Adele

18. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

19. Unsteady-X Ambassadors

20. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar

