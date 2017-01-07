Top 20 Cleveland Countdown January 7, 2016

1. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
2. This Town-Niall Horan
3. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars
4. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
5. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
6. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
7. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
8. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
9. Let Me Love You-DJ Snake f/Justin Bieber
10. Closer-Chainsmokers f/ Halsey
11. Play That Song-Train
12. Love Me Now-John Legend
13. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
14. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift
15. I Hate U, I Love U-Gnash f/ Olivia O’Brien
16. Starboy-The Weeknd
17. Water Under The Bridge-Adele
18. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
19. Unsteady-X Ambassadors
20. The Greatest-Sia f/ Kendrick Lamar
