Fifth Harmony Make Their New Lineup Official

And they have a photo shoot to prove it. January 6, 2017 2:18 PM
By Hayden Wright

It’s been a chaotic few weeks for the ladies of Fifth Harmony: Following Camila Cabello’s abrupt departure from the group, they’ve released statements, teased solo projects and reconfigured a 2017 version of their lineup. But after it all, the foursome have emerged triumphantly on Twitter in a new photo without Cabello—cue the Fourth Harmony jokes.

Kidding aside, the four remaining members look great in red satin, sharing a confident projection for the new year: “Twenty Seventeen.”

