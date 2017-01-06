ClevelandFeed – Yours Truly, Healthy Kids, And Waffles

Jen Picciano from Cleveland 19 News (& the brain behind Cheftovers) joined us this morning for our first #ClevelandFeed of 2017!

Speaking of the new year, if one of your resolutions is to get your kids eating healthier, Jen has some great ideas! Here’s a quick read to jump start healthy noshing:

A new year also means new business for Cleveland. 2 new restaurants opened in downtown!

Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles opened on Prospect Ave. just before Christmas, and this week, Yours Truly opened in the Halle Building.

Jen chatted about what to expected from both new restaurants. LISTEN: