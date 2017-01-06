#ClevelandFeed – Yours Truly, Healthy Kids, And Waffles

January 6, 2017 9:13 AM
Filed Under: #ClevelandFeed, Cheftovers, Cleveland 19, Jen Picciano

Jen Picciano from Cleveland 19 News (& the brain behind Cheftovers) joined us this morning for our first #ClevelandFeed of 2017!

Speaking of the new year, if one of your resolutions is to get your kids eating healthier, Jen has some great ideas!  Here’s a quick read to jump start healthy noshing:

A new year also means new business for Cleveland.  2 new restaurants opened in downtown!

Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles opened on Prospect Ave. just before Christmas, and this week, Yours Truly opened in the Halle Building.

Jen chatted about what to expected from both new restaurants.  LISTEN:
More from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Get The App

Listen Live