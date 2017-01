From Huffington Post –

Furkids Animal Rescue and Shelters, an animal rescue organization and group of no-kill shelters headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, has produced a hilarious online commercial that’s absolutely purr-fect.

The video, titled “Kitty Kommercial,” features native Atlantan Paul Preston trying to get cats adopted like a used car salesman.

The entire video was completely improvised at one of Furkids’ facilities and was shot in about 30 minutes.

WATCH BELOW: