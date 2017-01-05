Our Dream Billy Joel Setlist

January 5, 2017 12:45 PM
Filed Under: 2017 Concerts, Billy Joel

Ever since we learned that Billy Joel is bringing his ballpark tour to Progressive Field this summer, we’ve been absolutely ecstatic. So much so, we’ve basically been listening to some of his greatest hits on repeat.

We figured you’d want to do the same, so we went ahead and rounded up some of our favorites from each album, from first to last. Enjoy!

She’s Got a Way / Cold Spring Harbor (’71)

Piano Man / Piano Man (’73)

Runner-up: Captain Jack

The Entertainer / Streetlife Serenade (’74)

New York State of Mind / Turnstiles (’76)

Only The Good Die Young / The Stranger (’77)

Runner-ups: She’s Always A Woman, Just The Way You Are, Movin’ Out (Anthony’s Song)

My Life / 52nd Street (’78)

Runner-up: Big Shot

You May Be Right / Glass Houses (’80)

Runner-up: It’s Still Rock ‘n’ Roll to Me

Allentown / The Nylon Curtain (’82)

Tell Her About It / An Innocent Man (’83)

Runner-ups: The Longest Time, Uptown Girl, Keeping the Faith

A Matter of Trust / The Bridge (’86)

We Didn’t Start the Fire* / Storm Front (’89)

*Bonus points if you know every word.

The River of Dreams / River of Dreams (’93)

By Samantha Severo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Get The App

Listen Live