THIS NEW RULE Starts Friday At Beachwood Place

Following the brawl that broke out inside Beachwood Place on December 26th, a new policy is being implemented, starting this Friday.

The policy is being referred to a Parental Guidance Required program.

What that means is, mall visitors under the age of 17 must be accompanied by a parent or supervising adult over 21 after 5:00 PM on Fridays and Saturdays.

Public safety officers will check IDs of all visitors who look underage.

Those who cannot show a valid photo ID proving their age and who are not with an adult will not be allowed inside.