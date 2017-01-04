THESE Albums Sold Over A Millions Copes In 2016

According to BuzzAngleMusic.com, only four albums sold over a million copies in the United States in 2016.

Adele’s ‘25’ sold 1.55 million copies, followed by Drake ‘Views’ at 1.51 million , Beyoncé’s ‘Lemonade’ at 1.4 million and Chris Stapleton’s ‘Traveller’ at just over a million copies sold.

Here are the top 10 albums of 2016 in terms of copies sold, according to the source.

1. Adele – 25

2. Drake – Views

3. Beyonce – Lemonade

4. Chris Stapleton – Traveller

5. Pentatonix – A Pentatonix Christmas

6. Various – Hamilton

7. twenty one pilots – Blurryface

8. Prince – The Very Best of Prince

9. Rihanna – Anti

10. Garth Brooks – The Ultimate Garth Brooks