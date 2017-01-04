The Browns Owners Penned An Apology – Read It Here

According to cleveland.com, Dee and Jimmy Haslam apologized in a letter yesterday saying, “you certainly deserve better than a 1-15 team.”

They also thanked fans for their support and promised they’ll do everything possible to deliver a winning team.

Here’s a copy of the letter that #DawgPound ambassador & Browns super-fan, Pumpkinhead, received and shared on his Twitter account yesterday:

Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think I'd receive an apology from my favorite team, the Cleveland @Browns. #DawgPound #TimeToWinNow pic.twitter.com/2SnkuMVYmk — Pumpkinhead 🎃 (@PumpkinNation) January 3, 2017

The record is the worst in Browns’ franchise history.

However, they do have the first and 12th overall picks in this year’s NFL draft in April. A silver lining, if you want to call it that.