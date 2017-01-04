The Browns Owners Penned An Apology – Read It Here

January 4, 2017 6:41 AM
According to cleveland.com, Dee and Jimmy Haslam apologized in a letter yesterday saying, “you certainly deserve better than a 1-15 team.”

They also thanked fans for their support and promised they’ll do everything possible to deliver a winning team.

Here’s a copy of the letter that #DawgPound ambassador & Browns super-fan, Pumpkinhead, received and shared on his Twitter account yesterday:

The record is the worst in Browns’ franchise history.

However, they do have the first and 12th overall picks in this year’s NFL draft in April.  A silver lining, if you want to call it that.

