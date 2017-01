JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA - JULY 7: Environmentally friendly toilet paper is used in the toilets before lthe Live Earth concert at the Coca-Cola Dome on July 7, 2007 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Live Earth is a 24-hour, 7-continent concert series taking place on 7/7/07, bringing together more than 100 music artists and 2 billion people to trigger a global movement to solve the climate crisis. (Photo by Nadine Hutton /Getty Images)