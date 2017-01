With great power comes great responsibility.

The Amazon Echo doesn’t seem to do well with commands when the person giving it a command is a child who hasn’t quite perfected his diction.

In THIS VIDEO, it sounds like the kid is saying “Alexa, play tickle tickle”, but the Echo also has trouble understanding him.

That doesn’t keep her from valiantly taking a stab at it…

*NOT SAFE FOR WORK!* *LANGUAGE* Watch below: