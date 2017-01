According to Cleveland.com, Live Nation and the Cleveland Indians will announce a “major concert” at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5th at Progressive Field.

Of course people are guessing everyone from U2 to Guns N’ Roses will be announced, but no details or clues of any kind have been given.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame CEO Greg Harris will be present for the announcement, which is making people think it’s an artist that’s already in the Hall of Fame.