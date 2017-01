Not that you won’t be able to find another location, but Giant Eagle is closing two stores, including a Get Go location within the next couple months.

Locations closing include the Buckeye Road location and GetGo at East 116th Street on February 4th, and also the location on Lorain Avenue on March 4th.

The pharmacies will close on January 14th, with prescriptions being transferred to another location.

Giant Eagle is working on transferring 120 employees to other stores.