YES! Over 300 Things To Do In Cleveland For 2017

Our friends at Cleveland.com put together this AMAZING list of 365 things to do in Cleveland for 2017.
From a Silent disco at the Grog Shop to having a romantic night with the Cleveland Orchestra, Cleveland.com has you covered.
Here’s a taste:
1. Take a spin on the ice at the new Rink at Public Square, open through Feb. 28.
2. Enjoy Brews + Prose with local writer Brad Ricca when he discusses his new “Mrs. Sherlock Holmes” at Market Garden Brewery, Jan. 3.
3. Have a “Rhapsody in Blue” with the Cleveland Orchestra at Severance Hall, Jan. 5,6 and 7.
4. Celebrate the new year at the Grog Shop’s free weekend, Jan. 5 – 8, with the Village Bicycle, Fan Fiction and more.
5. Follow Your Heart to the The Q when Disney On Ice visits, Jan. 6 – 16.
6. Start off the year with a blast when Cleveland Cinemas begins the 2017 Late Shift Series, Jan. 7 at the Cedar Lee Theatre with Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove.”
7. Get all shook up at the PlayhouseSquare Elvis Birthday Tribute on Jan. 8 at the Connor Palace.
8. Go “Into the Woods” when the classic hits Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace, Jan. 10 – 29.
9. Get rootsy with Melissa Etheridge, Jan. 11 at the Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park.
10. Think summer at the Mid-America Boat Show, Jan. 12 – 16 at the I-X Center.
