We’ll give you a category.

Answer 4 questions in that category in 7 seconds and you’ll win tickets to Laurelive 2017 on June 10 & 11 at Laurel Schools Butler Campus.

Featuring 30 bands including… Blue October, The Strumbellas, Wrable, The Head & The Heart, Gary Clark, Jr., Young The Giant, NEEDTOBREATHE, Michael Franti, Timeflies, and more.

Plus Great Food and Activities for the Whole Family!

Get your tickets now right here (click link).