Remember when LeBron had to suit up in a Cubs uniform after he lost a bet to D-Wade?

The moment has FINALLY arrived! @KingJames rocking the @Cubs gear to honor his World Series bet payoff to @DwyaneWade. 🐻 pic.twitter.com/9WCgGAILt2 — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) December 2, 2016

He capped off the year by losing yet another bet… to his son, Bronny.

The bet was whoever lost at Pong had to eat raw garlic.

The point of this story is LeBron had to eat raw garlic.

WATCH: