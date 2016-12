Top 20 Cleveland Countdown December 31, 2016

1. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

2. Closer – Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

3. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

4. Stressed Out – 21 Pilots

5. My House – Flo Rida

6. Unsteady – X Ambassadors

7. This is What You Came For – David Guetta feat. Rihanna

8. Don’t Let Me Down – Chainsmokers f/ Daya

9. Cheap Thrills – Sia

10. One Call Away – Charlie Puth

11. Just Like Fire – P!nk

12. Ride – 21 Pilots

13. 7 Years – Lukas Graham

14. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar

15. Sit Still, Look Pretty – Daya

16. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

17. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

18. I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner

19. Me Too – Meghan Trainor

20. Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

