Best Music Of 2016 Top 60 Countdown

December 31, 2016 7:00 PM
You picked today’s best music on Q104!

Here’s your Best Music of 2016 Top 60 Countdown.  Listen New Year’s Eve 7-12 PM and New Year’s Day 10-3 PM.

60. Adventure of a Lifetime – Coldplay

59. When We Were Young – Adele
58. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara
57. Pillowtalk – Zayn

56. Close – Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo
55. I Hate U, I Love U – Gnash feat. Olivia O’Brien
54. Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah) – Andy Grammer
53. Starboy – The Weeknd
52. Something In The Way You Move – Ellie Goulding
51. Wherever I Go – OneRepublic
50. Piece By Piece -Kelly Clarkson
49. Cold Water – Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber
48. We Don’t Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth feat. Meghan Trainor
47. Stand By You – Rachael Platten
46. Me, Myself & I – G-Eazy feat. Bebe Rexha
45. Play The Song – Train

44. Hotline Bling – Drake
43. Hello – Adele

42. Hands To Myself – Selena Gomez
41. Spirits – Strumbellas
40. Ex’s and Oh’s – Elle King
39. Stitches – Shawn Mendes
38. Sugar – Maroon 5
37. 24k Magic – Bruno Mars

36. No – Meghan Trainor
35. Fresh Eyes – Andy Grammer
34. Never Forget You – Zara Larson
33. Sorry – Justin Bieber

32. Hymn for the Weekend – Coldplay
31. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld
30. Heathens – 21 Pilots
29. Same Old Love – Selena Gomez
28. Send My Love (to Your Lover) – Adele
27. Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums

26. Like I’m Gonna Lose You – John Legend and Meghan Trainor
25. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber
24. On My Mind – Ellie Goulding
23. Renegades – X Ambassadors
22. Here – Alessia Cara

21. Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande
20. Love Yourself – Justin Bieber
19. Me Too – Meghan Trainor
18. I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner
17. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

16. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes
15. Sit Still, Look Pretty – Daya
14. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar
13. 7 Years – Lukas Graham
12. Ride – 21 Pilots

11. Just Like Fire – P!nk
10. One Call Away – Charlie Puth
9. Cheap Thrills – Sia
8. Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

7. This is What You Came For – David Guetta feat. Rihanna
6. Unsteady – X Ambassadors
5. My House – Flo Rida

4. Stressed Out – 21 Pilots
3. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
2. Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey
1. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

Thanks for your suggestions on the 2016 Top 60 Countdown. The list was compiled with listener feedback from the online poll, from the request lines, and airplay.

