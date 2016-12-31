You picked today’s best music on Q104!

Here’s your Best Music of 2016 Top 60 Countdown. Listen New Year’s Eve 7-12 PM and New Year’s Day 10-3 PM.

60. Adventure of a Lifetime – Coldplay

59. When We Were Young – Adele

58. Scars To Your Beautiful – Alessia Cara

57. Pillowtalk – Zayn

56. Close – Nick Jonas feat. Tove Lo

55. I Hate U, I Love U – Gnash feat. Olivia O’Brien

54. Good To Be Alive (Hallelujah) – Andy Grammer

53. Starboy – The Weeknd

52. Something In The Way You Move – Ellie Goulding

51. Wherever I Go – OneRepublic

50. Piece By Piece -Kelly Clarkson

49. Cold Water – Major Lazer feat. Justin Bieber

48. We Don’t Talk Anymore – Charlie Puth feat. Meghan Trainor

47. Stand By You – Rachael Platten

46. Me, Myself & I – G-Eazy feat. Bebe Rexha

45. Play The Song – Train

44. Hotline Bling – Drake

43. Hello – Adele

42. Hands To Myself – Selena Gomez

41. Spirits – Strumbellas

40. Ex’s and Oh’s – Elle King

39. Stitches – Shawn Mendes

38. Sugar – Maroon 5

37. 24k Magic – Bruno Mars

36. No – Meghan Trainor

35. Fresh Eyes – Andy Grammer

34. Never Forget You – Zara Larson

33. Sorry – Justin Bieber

32. Hymn for the Weekend – Coldplay

31. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld

30. Heathens – 21 Pilots

29. Same Old Love – Selena Gomez

28. Send My Love (to Your Lover) – Adele

27. Handclap – Fitz & The Tantrums

26. Like I’m Gonna Lose You – John Legend and Meghan Trainor

25. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake feat. Justin Bieber

24. On My Mind – Ellie Goulding

23. Renegades – X Ambassadors

22. Here – Alessia Cara

21. Dangerous Woman – Ariana Grande

20. Love Yourself – Justin Bieber

19. Me Too – Meghan Trainor

18. I Took A Pill in Ibiza – Mike Posner

17. Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

16. Treat You Better – Shawn Mendes

15. Sit Still, Look Pretty – Daya

14. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5 feat. Kendrick Lamar

13. 7 Years – Lukas Graham

12. Ride – 21 Pilots

11. Just Like Fire – P!nk

10. One Call Away – Charlie Puth

9. Cheap Thrills – Sia

8. Don’t Let Me Down – The Chainsmokers feat. Daya

7. This is What You Came For – David Guetta feat. Rihanna

6. Unsteady – X Ambassadors

5. My House – Flo Rida

4. Stressed Out – 21 Pilots

3. Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

2. Closer – The Chainsmokers feat. Halsey

1. Can’t Stop the Feeling – Justin Timberlake

Thanks for your suggestions on the 2016 Top 60 Countdown. The list was compiled with listener feedback from the online poll, from the request lines, and airplay.