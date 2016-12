Enter for your chance to win a Q104 pack of passes to experience the tallest, fastest toboggan chutes in Ohio at Cleveland Metroparks Chalet in Strongsville.

Feel the thrill of wind blowing through your hair and the heart-pumping rush of adrenaline as you race down two 700-foot ice chutes at speeds up to 50 miles per hour! Check out ClevelandMetroparks.com for details.