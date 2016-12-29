The Year In Business Closings And Stories

December 29, 2016 10:25 AM
Here’s a chronology of some of the top business stories of the year, courtesy of the Plain-Dealer

Jan. 6: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., of Denver, reports a sales plunge in the wake of a federal criminal investigation of a disease outbreak at one of its outlets, and similar outbreaks at other locations.

Jan. 10: A fire devastates chef Michael Symon’s Lolita restaurant in Cleveland. Symon later announced plans to open a new restaurant at the same location in Tremont.

Jan. 26: Huntington Bank of Columbus buys FirstMerit Corp. of Akron for $3.4 billion, creating one of the biggest banks in Ohio.

Feb. 1: General Electric announces it will no longer sell CFL light bulbs by the end of the year, opting instead for LED bulbs.

Feb. 17: Ikea announces that it will not be building a furniture outlet in Brooklyn as previously planned.

Feb. 17: Apple Inc. refuses to help the FBI hack into a cellphone used by the gunman in the San Bernadino, California, mass shootings. The FBI is subsequently able to hack into the phone without Apple’s assistance.

March 22: Companies tiedto Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans and majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, buy The Avenue at Tower City Center and the parking underneath it for $56.5 million.

April 8: Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. introduces its newest blimp, Wingfoot Two.

July 24: The Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Cleveland closes after 18 years. Company officials say they want to concentrate efforts on the Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Racino at NorthfieldPark.

Read the rest of the year’s closings and acquisitions from the Cleveland Plain-Dealer here! (click the link)

 

