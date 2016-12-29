The Year In Business Closings And Stories

Here’s a chronology of some of the top business stories of the year, courtesy of the Plain-Dealer…

Jan. 6: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., of Denver, reports a sales plunge in the wake of a federal criminal investigation of a disease outbreak at one of its outlets, and similar outbreaks at other locations.

Jan. 10: A fire devastates chef Michael Symon’s Lolita restaurant in Cleveland. Symon later announced plans to open a new restaurant at the same location in Tremont.

Jan. 26: Huntington Bank of Columbus buys FirstMerit Corp. of Akron for $3.4 billion, creating one of the biggest banks in Ohio.

Feb. 1: General Electric announces it will no longer sell CFL light bulbs by the end of the year, opting instead for LED bulbs.

Feb. 17: Ikea announces that it will not be building a furniture outlet in Brooklyn as previously planned.

Feb. 17: Apple Inc. refuses to help the FBI hack into a cellphone used by the gunman in the San Bernadino, California, mass shootings. The FBI is subsequently able to hack into the phone without Apple’s assistance.

March 22: Companies tiedto Dan Gilbert, founder of Quicken Loans and majority owner of the Cleveland Cavaliers, buy The Avenue at Tower City Center and the parking underneath it for $56.5 million.

April 8: Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co. introduces its newest blimp, Wingfoot Two.

July 24: The Hard Rock Cafe in downtown Cleveland closes after 18 years. Company officials say they want to concentrate efforts on the Hard Rock Cafe and Hard Rock Racino at NorthfieldPark.

