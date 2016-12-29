Set Your DVR – New TV Coming In 2017

The new year… A time for resolutions, travel plans and all the new TV you could ever want. Here’s a list of a few that have caught our eye.

“The Mick” / Fox / January 1

Calling all “It’s Always Sunny” fans! Kaitlin Olson is thrown into a motherly role and, well, let’s just say she isn’t ready.

“Emerald City” / NBC / January 6

A sexy modern twist on the “Wizard of Oz.”

“Taboo” / FX / January 10

Two words: Tom Hardy

“My Kitchen Rules” / FOX / January 12

A reality show featuring celebrity cook-offs and dinner parties; pure entertainment.

“The Young Pope” / HBO / January 15

Jude Law plays the first ever American Pope and has a few tricks up his sleeve, err, robe.

“Z: The Beginning of Everything” / Amazon / January 27

“Z” tells the story of Zelda Fitzgerald, F. Scott’s wife, and her adventurous life. Not to mention, Christina Ricci is BACK!

“Powerless” / NBC / February 2

Finally, a superhero series that’s more comedy than it is action. Oops, did I just say that out loud?

“Santa Clarita Diet” / Netflix / February 3

Netflix has been proving to be the king of original series production and Drew Barrymore’s newest role says just that.

“So Cosmo” / E! / February 8

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the magic within Cosmopolitan magazine.

“The Good Fight” / CBS All Access / February 19

Spinoff of “The Good Wife,” enough said!

“Prison Break” / Fox / TBA

Because we have been waiting for this return! What on earth is Michael Scofield up to today?

