Pink Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Jameson Moon Hart

By Jon Wiederhorn

Pink and husband Carey Hart have welcomed their second child, Jameson Moon Hart, into the world. The baby was born the day after Christmas, and Pink announced the birth in a December 28 tweet, which she captioned “Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16.”

The pop star and her motocross racer husband also have a four-year-old daughter Willow Sage. The couple have been married since 2006.

Pink announced that she was pregnant last month on social media, when she posted an artsy maternity photo of her next to Willow. She captioned the image, “Surprise.”