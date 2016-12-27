Kanye West Dies Hair Rainbow, Twitter Reacts

By Annie Reuter

Kanye West has made headlines once again. This time, though, it’s about his hair.

West emerged on December 26 from a movie theater in Los Angeles with a new hairdo and the multi-colored style has been compared to a rainbow, Dennis Rodman and sherbet. The rapper highlighted his already blonde coif in pink and the comparisons to sherbet and snow cones are aplenty.

It didn’t take too long for Ye’s legions of followers (and haters) to mock his new ‘do. Here are some of the more outlandish (and comical) comments on the rapper’s new style.

Kanye West now has tropical snow cone hair: ellemag.co/XB5ccgJ https://t.co/2x5vbpsnhU —

ELLE Magazine (US) (@ELLEmagazine) December 27, 2016

Hair stylist: how can I help u today? Kanye West: u ever have rainbow sherbet? Hair stylist: say no more https://t.co/eZlm0IZJ1d —

Katie Corvino (@kTc0rvin0) December 27, 2016

Kanye West out here looking like Dennis Rodman 🤔😂 https://t.co/ZaA58hihzG —

Ponce De'Leioun (@PonceDeLeioun) December 26, 2016