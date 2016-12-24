Top 20 Cleveland Countdown December 24, 2016

1. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars

2. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums

3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5

4. Side to Side-Ariana Grande

5. This Town-Niall Horan

6. Let Me Love You-DJ Snake f/Justin Bieber

7. Closer-Chainsmokers f/ Halsey

8. I Hate U, I Love U-Gnash f/ Olivia O’Brien

9. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara

10. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld

11. Play That Song-Train

12. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello

13. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer

14. Starboy-The Weeknd

15. All Time Low-Jon Bellion

16. Love Me Now-John Legend

17. Home-Blue October

18. Heathens-21-Pilots

19. Unsteady-X Ambassadors

20. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

