Top 20 Cleveland Countdown December 24, 2016

December 24, 2016 10:15 AM By Aly Tanner
1. 24K Magic-Bruno Mars

2. Handclap-Fitz & The Tantrums
3. Don’t Wanna Know-Maroon 5
4. Side to Side-Ariana Grande
5. This Town-Niall Horan
6. Let Me Love You-DJ Snake f/Justin Bieber
7. Closer-Chainsmokers f/ Halsey
8. I Hate U, I Love U-Gnash f/ Olivia O’Brien
9. Scars to Your Beautiful-Alessia Cara
10. Starving-Hailee Steinfeld
11. Play That Song-Train
12. Bad Things-MGK f/ Camilla Cabello
13. Fresh Eyes-Andy Grammer
14. Starboy-The Weeknd
15. All Time Low-Jon Bellion
16. Love Me Now-John Legend
17. Home-Blue October
18. Heathens-21-Pilots
19. Unsteady-X Ambassadors
20. I Don’t Want to Live Forever-Zayn and Taylor Swift

Vote Now For Next Week’s Top 20

Winners are determined by a combination of online polling, listener requests and station input.

