In an effort to make everyone’s holiday a little brighter (humans AND animals), the Cleveland APL is waiving adoption fees for 4 days!

Beginning yesterday and thru Christmas Eve, adoption fees for select long-term residents will be donation based.

The fees are usually $45 for adult cats, $95 for adult dogs and $25 for rabbits.

For more information, visit the APL’s website, or their adoption centers in Tremont (Willey Ave.) and Parma (Ridge Road Petsmart).