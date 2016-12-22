Niall Horan Details Fleetwood Mac Inspiration for New Album

By Amanda Wicks

Niall Horan’s solo studio debut will arrive in summer 2017, and if fans want an indication of what that project will sound like (besides the single “Our Town” he already released), he detailed his major influences in a new interview.

Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Horan said that Fleetwood Mac, The Eagles and Crosby Stills & Nash had a big effect on him. “Whenever I would pick up a guitar, I would always naturally play chords like that, and finger pick a lot and play that folky kind of style,” he said.

Horan mostly wrote his songs on guitar and piano before turning to other musicians to help flesh out each track with heavier, more electric instruments. As a result, instead of a strict pop vibe like One Direction rose to fame on, Horan’s solo effort will be more folk-pop with a few electric moments. “Some of the songs are heavier than others,” Horan said. “I play a bit of electric on some tracks and we obviously played around a lot with percussion stuff to build up the songs so there was a lot of things going on percussion-wise.”