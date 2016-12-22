Chris Martin Covers Drake, Beatles at Surprise Benefit Show

By Robyn Collins

Chris Martin surprised New Yorkers at the Mercury Lounge with a last-minute benefit for Manhattan homeless shelter, The Bowery Mission. The Coldplay frontman visited the shelter during the day, and decided to put on the performance that night.

Martin delivered a few Coldplay singalong tunes, like “Fix You,” “Yellow,” “A Sky Full Of Stars,” but he also covered Drake’s “Hotline Bling,” the Beatles’ “Yesterday,” and the late Leonard Cohen’s “Hallelujah.”

It was a solo show until half-way through when some of the guys from the mission joined him, including one singer who killed it on “Yesterday.”

Check out the special moments fans caught on tape.

I'm dreaming of… Chris Martin!!❤️ #swoon A video posted by ..:ellen:.. (@ellen.hwang) on Dec 21, 2016 at 10:09pm PST