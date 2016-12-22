An Ohio Man Is Letting The Internet Control His Christmas Lights

Tom Hammond of Doylestown said a friend in Australia helped him come up with the idea about 4 years ago, and he has since been working on the programming and hardware for his international Christmas experiment.

Hammond said anyone anywhere in the world with an Internet connection can go on his website, iTwinkle.org, and program the colors and effects of the Christmas lights at his home.

The website actually shows where everybody is coming from and I have had people from France and Denver, Colorado, and China and Russia, the Netherlands,” he told Fox 8.

“The first day I tried this I put one little message on Facebook and I had 800 people changing the lights in one evening which is a little bit crazy but a lot of fun.”