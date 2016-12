Jeff from The Jeremiah & Jeff Show headed out to Avon Heritage Elementary school on Tuesday for another edition of his ‘Q Classroom Cover!’

This time, he visited Miss Maslinski’s 3rd grade class for a festive rendition of “All I Want For Christmas (Is You)” by Mariah Carey.

The kids had a blast hanging out with Jeff. Watch the video below!