The Browns Perfect Season Parade Has Its Funding!

WKNR radio host, Tony Rizzo, was so upset at the idea of Browns fans wanting to have a perfect season parade, he inspired an ESPN host from Miami, Dan Le Betard, decided to draw attention to the GoFundMe page for the parade. But Le Betard actually got people to donate almost $5,000 for the perfect season parade! He actually had to tell listeners to STOP donating.

The funding goal for the parade was $1,999 and the remaining money from the GoFundMe page will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank. So not only do we have Tony Rizzo to thank for the parade, we can also thank him for the almost $3,000 that will be donated to the food bank.