The list of the Top 10 Movies of 2016 was created based on the number of views on each film’s respective IMDb page.

The Top 5 films on the list were all based on comic book characters.

Here’s the Top 10:

1. Suicide Squad

2. Captain America: Civil War

3. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

4. Deadpool

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

6. The Jungle Book

7. The Magnificent Seven

8. Ghostbusters

9. Warcraft

10. The Legend of Tarzan