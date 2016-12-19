Is it just us or does Christmas sneak-up on us quicker and quicker each year? There certainly is nothing like that moment when you realize how close the holiday really is… we’re talking that straight panic mode. Have no fear; our Q104 Holiday Hacks are here.

Horrible at wrapping presents? Skip the rolls and go straight for the gift bags. Places like The Dollar Tree and Target have inexpensive selections that are filled with unique choices to match various tastes. Tree looking dull? Head straight to tinsel-town. Use shiny green tinsel (or any color, really) to fill in those gaps and make it look fuller. Ornaments – not just for the tree. Hang some from light fixtures and other ceiling-hung décor to spread the festive-look throughout the house. Running low on Tupperware? Stock up on aluminum foil containers (sometimes as low as three for $1). Fill ’em with leftovers and don’t stress about whether or not you get your favorite pieces back from family. Garbage bags will save you. Trust us; you can never have enough garbage bags. The bigger the better, especially during the gift-opening session. Designate a family member as the Official Wrapping Paper Collector to save time on post-opening clean-up. Don’t toss those empty TP rolls just yet. Cut open the rolls long-ways and use them as cuffs to keep wrapping paper tidy until you need it again. Accidentally throw away your ornament holders? Use plastic cups to help keep them organized and safe throughout the year. Don’t tangle those lights! Use those extra hangers in your closet for easy storage.