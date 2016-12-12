CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Lionel Richie and Mariah Carey [POSTPONED]

LIONEL RICHIE AND VERY SPECIAL GUEST MARIAH CAREY

ANNOUNCE ONE OF THE MOST ANTICIPATED EVENTS OF 2017 WITH THE

‘ALL THE HITS’ TOUR

WHEN: April 5, 2017

WHERE: Quicken Loans Arena

TICKETS: on sale now at LiveNation.com

*UPDATE 2/27:

The tour will be postponed until the summer. New dates to be announced soon. All tickets for rescheduled dates will be honored.

“When you have been performing as long as I have it takes a toll on your body. Unfortunately my recovery from a knee procedure will not have me 100% ready to start the tour next month,” said Lionel Richie. “I don’t want to disappoint my fans and I look forward to being back on stage so we can all be ‘Dancing on the Ceiling’ together again.”

Current ticket holders can hold onto their tickets and use them for the new date when it is rescheduled, or receive a refund. Ticket holders who would prefer to receive a refund, please carefully read the following instructions:

If you purchased your tickets by phone, (888) 894-9424, or online at TheQArena.com: Ticket holders must call (888) 894-9424 to confirm their purchase and receive a refund.

If you purchased a physical ticket in person at the Quicken Loans Arena box office or at a Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart: Ticket holders must bring their tickets to the Quicken Loans Arena box office to receive a refund. Quicken Loans Arena box office hours can be found HERE. Refunds will not be issued at Discount Drug Mart locations.

If you purchased tickets from an independent seller through the Flash Seats Secondary Marketplace: Per the Flash Seats policy, there are no refunds unless an event is cancelled and not rescheduled. Currently, ticket holders are permitted to transfer their tickets to someone else, but are not permitted to resell their tickets until a new date has officially been announced. For more Flash Seats Frequently Asked Questions, please click HERE.

CLEVELAND, OH – Multi-platinum-selling artists, multiple Grammy Award®-winners and music icons, Lionel Richie and very special guest Mariah Carey announced today they will tour together for the first time ever on the ALL THE HITS TOUR. Produced by Live Nation, the 35-show date tour will start on Wednesday, March 15 in Baltimore, MD at Royal Farms Arena and visit cities across North America including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Toronto, Vancouver, Seattle, Oakland, New Orleans and more. Tickets go on sale Saturday, December 17 at http://www.livenation.com.

About Lionel Richie

International superstar, Lionel Richie, has a discography of albums and singles that are second to none. His music is part of the fabric of pop music; in fact, Lionel Richie is one of only two songwriters in history to achieve the honor of having #1 records for nine consecutive years. With over 100 million albums sold worldwide, an Oscar, a Golden Globe, four Grammy awards and the distinction of MusiCares person of the year in 2016, the Tuskegee, Alabama native is a true music icon.

Lionel Richie is known for his mega-hits such as “Endless Love,” “Lady,” “Truly,” “All Night Long (All Night),” “Penny Lover,” “Stuck On You,” “Hello,” “Say You, Say Me,” “Dancing on the Ceiling,” and one of most important pop songs in history, “We Are The World,” written with Michael Jackson for USA for Africa. His song catalog also includes his early work with The Commodores, where he developed a groundbreaking style that defied genre categories, penning smashes such as “Three Times A Lady,” “Still,” and “Easy.”

Lionel launched his Las Vegas headlining residency show, “Lionel Richie – All the Hits,” at The AXIS at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in April 2016. In an unforgettable evening featuring his brightest and best anthems which have defined the music icon’s unparalleled career, Lionel takes fans on a spectacular musical journey, performing a variety of his seminal hits.

With his most recent All the Hits, All Night LongTour, Lionel sold out arenas worldwide with a setlist of his brightest and best anthems. In recent years Lionel also headlined Bonnaroo, Outside Lands, and Glastonbury, drawing the festival’s biggest crowd ever with over 200,000 attendees.

Always giving back, his charity work extends from Breast Cancer Research Foundation and Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center to UNICEF and The Art of Elysium.

About Mariah Carey

Mariah Carey is a music icon, a soul legend, a pop phenomenon, a breathtaking live artist and planet Earth’s best-selling female artist of all time. She has sold over 220 million records and 17 of her 18 Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 singles have been self-penned, including ‘Fantasy’, ‘Always Be My Baby’, ‘Hero’, ‘Touch My Body’, ‘One Sweet Day’, and ‘We Belong Together’, more than any other solo artist.

With her distinct five-octave vocal range, prolific songwriting, and producing talent, Mariah has defined the modern pop artist. As a singer/songwriter/producer, amongst her countless awards, she has been recognized with multiple Grammy Awards, 21 American Music Awards, Billboard’s “Artist of the Decade” Award, the World Music Award for “World’s Best Selling Female Artist Of The Millennium,” and BMI’s “Icon Award” for her outstanding achievements in songwriting.

She has topped the charts globally and has played to packed audiences in stadiums and arenas around the world. Her combination of stellar talents has inspired her dedicated fans in almost every country and set new standards for excellence in the music industry.

Mariah Carey’s ongoing impact transcends the music industry to leave an indelible imprint upon the world at large. Her docuseries “Mariah’s World” will premiere internationally this fall on E! and takes a look behind the scenes in her busy life. She has made substantial marks in film with critically acclaimed roles in Precious (2009), Lee Daniel’s The Butler (2013) and last year Mariah made her directorial debut in A Christmas Melody, a special festive feature for Hallmark, in which she also starred. A Congressional Award recipient, Mariah has generously donated her time and energy to a range of philanthropic causes near to her heart including Save the Music, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, World Hunger Relief, and the Elton John AIDS Foundation, among many others. A tremendous supporter of children’s charities, both domestic and international, Mariah founded Camp Mariah in partnership with the Fresh Air Fund, a retreat for inner city children to explore career development.