Best Restaurants In Cleveland Open On Christmas Day 2016

The Bumpus hounds have invaded your holiday house on Christmas, wrecking havoc and taking your turkey back to their lair. More relatives showed up this year than expected including cousin Eddie and his family. Mom has gone on strike and flat out refuses to cook for the regiment this year. Whatever the reason you need to come up with a meal plan and fast. Cleveland has a variety of restaurants that are open for business during Christmas Day 2016. Gather up the clan, hop in the ol’ jalopy (or Cousin Eddie’s camper) and head to one of the life and soul saving eateries listed below. Be sure to call ahead for reservations.

SASA

13120 Shaker Square

Cleveland, Ohio 44120

(216) 761-1111

www.sasacleveland.com

Want to relive the “Bo(w)ling Chop Suey Palace scene from Cleveland’s favorite holiday movie? Stop by SASA for their annual “Christmas Story” Orange Cured Peking Duck (or as we call it around here “Chinese Turkey”). Also on the menu is Moo Shu Pancakes and Ginger Red Pepper Marmalade. Service is from 5 to 10 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

AMP 150

Cleveland Airport Marriott Hotel

4277 West 150th St.

Cleveland, Ohio 44135

(216) 706-8787

www.amp150.com

This best kept culinary secret of Cleveland has some of the best food around due to its superb culinary team. Regular service will be available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day featuring their standard menu. Reservations are recommended but not required. Once you have eaten at Amp 150 you will find yourself coming back again and again.

Related: Best Places To See Cover Bands In Cleveland

Sans Souci

Renaissance Cleveland Hotel

24 Public Square

Cleveland, Ohio 44113

(216) 902-4095

www.sanssoucicleveland.com

Sans Souci is located in the center of downtown Cleveland in the Renaissance Cleveland Hotel on Public Square.Choose from items off the restaurant’s prix-fixe (fixed priced) menu for just $42 plus tax and gratuity (parking is free in the restaurant garage). Enjoy a complete four course dinner in this award winning restaurant that has been serving Clevelanders and visitors since 1992. Call for a reservation.

100th Bomb Group

20920 Brookpark Road

Cleveland, Ohio 44135

(216) 267-1010

www.100thbgrestaurant.com

Dining at the 100th Bomb Group is an exciting experience anytime during the year and especially so during the holidays. For starters, the restaurant will be hosting three breakfasts with Santa on Saturday December 3, 10 &17, 2016 from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The event features a breakfast buffet and face painting. Prices are $18.95 for adults, $11.95 for children 5 to 12 years and $3.95 for toddlers 2 to 4 years. They will also be hosting a toy drive to benefit local families. Bring a new toy for donation and receive $2 off your bill (per family, per table & per check). Reservations are recommended but not required.

For the holiday weekend the restaurant will have a limited menu for Christmas Eve and will be serving lunch from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. as well as dinner from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Christmas Day they will be featuring a dinner buffet from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Siam Café

3951 Saint Clair Ave. N.E.

Cleveland, Ohio 44114

(216) 361-2323

www.facebook.com/SiamCafe

This restaurant is open 365 days a year and their huge menu selection includes a combination of Chinese, Thai and Vietnamese dishes guaranteed to please everyone’s pallet. The restaurant is located in the Asian Town Complex with free parking available.

Latitude 41N

5712 Detroit Ave.

Cleveland, Ohio 44102

(216) 961-0000

www.eatatlatitude41n.com

Christmas is a time for giving and Latitude 41N has its heart in the right place. The restaurant will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Day with ALL proceeds being donated to the Malachi Center of Cleveland. Stop in and order something off their Brunch Menu (the featured menu of the day) and have a good feeling about it. The restaurant has been serving a wonderfully varied menu since 2007.

Related: Best Scallops In Cleveland