Freeform’s 25 Days Of Christmas 2016 Lineup

Freeform (formerly ABC Family) has released the lineup for the 25 Days of Christmas. The annual marathon, now in its 20th consecutive year, begins December 1st, and includes all the holiday favorites. Check out the full schedule below:
Thursday, December 1
3:30 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
6 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
7:05 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:15 pm: The Santa Clause
11:20 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
12:55 am: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
Friday, December 2
11:00 am: Jack Frost
12:00 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
2:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Clause
3:35 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
5:10 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
7:15 pm: The Santa Clause
9:20 pm: The Polar Express
11:25 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Saturday, December 3
7:00 am: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 am: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
10 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
12 pm: Disney’s a Christmas Carol
2:05 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:40 pm: The Polar Express
6:45 pm: Arthur Christmas
8:50 pm: Elf
10:55 pm: The Holiday
Sunday, December 4
7 am: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas
7:30 am: Nestor, The Long-Earned Donkey
8 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
10:05 am: Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
12:10 pm: I’ll Be Home For Christmas
2:20 pm: Arthur Christmas
4:30 pm: Santa Clause Is Comin’ to Town
5:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
6:40 pm: Elf
8:45 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
10:55 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
Monday, December 5
4 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
5 pm: Jingle All the Way
7 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9 pm: Scrooged
12 am: Snowglobe
Tuesday, December 6
5 pm: Scrooged
7 pm: The Polar Express
9 pm: The Santa Clause
12 am: Snow
Wednesday, December 7
5 pm: The Polar Express
7 pm: The Santa Clause
9 pm: Elf
12 am: 12 Dates of Christmas
Thursday, December 8
3 pm: Holiday Joy
5 pm: Deck the Halls
7 pm: Elf
9 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
12 am: Holiday in Handcuffs
Friday, December 9
11 am: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
11:30 am: Holiday Joy
1:30 pm: Home Alone 3
3:35 pm: Santa Buddies: The Legends of Santa Paws
5:40 pm: The Search for Santa Paws
7:45 pm: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
9:50 pm: Snow Buddies
11 55 pm: Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July
Saturday, December 10
7 am: Mickey’s Christmas Carol
7:30 am: Santa Buddies: The Legends of Santa Paws
9:30 am: The Search for Santa Paws
11:35 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
1:40 pm: Snow Buddies
3:45 pm: Toy Story
5:45 pm: Toy Story 2
7:50 pm: Toy Story 3
10:20 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
10:50 pm: Arthur Christmas
12:55 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
Sunday, December 11
7 am: The Little Drummer Boy
7:30 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
9:35 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
11:40 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus
12:45 pm: Arthur Christmas
2:50 pm: Toy Story
4:50 pm: Toy Story 2
6:55 pm: Toy Story 3
9:25 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
9:55 pm: The Polar Express
Monday, December 12
5:30 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
7 pm: The Polar Express
9 pm: Elf
12 am: Christmas Cupid
Tuesday, December 13
3 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:30 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory
7 pm: Elf
9 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12 am: Three Days
Wednesday, December 14
3 pm: Home Alone 3
5 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
7 pm: Arthur Christmas
9 pm: The Santa Clause
12 am: Santa Baby
Thursday, December 15
7:30 am: Holiday Joy
11 am: Snow Buddies
1 pm: Home Alone 3
3 pm: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
5 pm: Arthur Christmas
7 pm: The Santa Clause
9 pm: The Search For Santa Paws
12 am: Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe
Friday, December 16
1 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
9:10 am: Jack Frost
11:15 am: The Search For Santa Paws
1:20 pm: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
3:25 pm: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
5:30 pm: Jingle All the Way
7:35 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:45 pm: The Polar Express
11:55 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Saturday, December 17
7 am: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year
8 am: Nestor, The Long-Earned Christmas Donkey
8:30 am: Jingle All the Way
10:30 am: Happy Feet
1 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
2:35 pm: The Polar Express
4:40 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
6:50 pm: The Santa Clause
9 pm: Frozen
11:30 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Sunday, December 18
7 am: Happy Feet
9:30 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
11:30 am: Mickey’s Christmas Carol
12 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
1:35 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
4:10 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing
4:40 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
5:10 pm: The Santa Clause
7:20 pm: Frozen
9:50 pm: Elf
Monday, December 19
7 am: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
8:30 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas
10:30 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
12:35 pm: Home Alone 3
2:40 pm: The Search For Santa Paws
4:45 pm: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
6:50 pm: Elf
8:55 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
12 am: Just Friends
Tuesday, December 20
7 am: The Search For Santa Paws
9:10 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups
11:15 am: Home Alone 3
1:25 pm: The Holiday
4:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
6:40 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
8:50 pm: The Santa Clause
12 am: Holidaze
Wednesday, December 21
7 am: Snow Buddies
9 am: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:05 am: Happy Feet Two
1:10 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
2:10 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
5:20 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing
5:50 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice
6:20 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
6:50 pm: The Santa Clause
8:55 pm: Elf
12 am: The Mistle-Tones
Thursday, December 22
7 am: Happy Feet
9:30 am: Happy Feet Two
11:30 am: The Little Drummer Boy
12 pm: The Polar Express
2:05 pm: Jack Frost
4:10 pm: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
4:40 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot
5:10 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
6:45 pm: Elf
8:55 pm: Jingle All the Way
12 am: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Friday, December 23
7 am: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland
7:30 am: Jack Frost
11 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
1 pm: Jingle All the Way
3 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
4:35 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
5:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
6:45 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol
8:50 pm: The Santa Clause
12 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist
Saturday December 24
7 am: Jack Frost
8:05 am: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
9:40 am: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
11:15 am: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
12:20 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
1:25 pm: Arthur Christmas
3:30 pm: The Polar Express
5:35 pm: The Santa Clause
7:40 pm: Elf
9:45 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
11:55 pm: Scrooged
Sunday, December 25
7 am: The Search for Santa Paws
9:10 am: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws
11:20 am: Arthur Christmas
1:25 pm: The Polar Express
3:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town
4:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus
5:40 pm: Elf
7:45 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation
9:55 pm: Scrooged
For more Freeform, check out the Freeform full schedule.