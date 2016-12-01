Freeform’s 25 Days Of Christmas 2016 Lineup

Freeform (formerly ABC Family) has released the lineup for the 25 Days of Christmas. The annual marathon, now in its 20th consecutive year, begins December 1st, and includes all the holiday favorites. Check out the full schedule below:

Thursday, December 1

3:30 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

6 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

7:05 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:15 pm: The Santa Clause

11:20 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

12:55 am: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

Friday, December 2

11:00 am: Jack Frost

12:00 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

2:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Clause

3:35 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:10 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

7:15 pm: The Santa Clause

9:20 pm: The Polar Express

11:25 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Saturday, December 3

7:00 am: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 am: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

10 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12 pm: Disney’s a Christmas Carol

2:05 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:40 pm: The Polar Express

6:45 pm: Arthur Christmas

8:50 pm: Elf

10:55 pm: The Holiday

Sunday, December 4

7 am: ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas

7:30 am: Nestor, The Long-Earned Donkey

8 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

10:05 am: Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

12:10 pm: I’ll Be Home For Christmas

2:20 pm: Arthur Christmas

4:30 pm: Santa Clause Is Comin’ to Town

5:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

6:40 pm: Elf

8:45 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

10:55 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

Monday, December 5

4 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

5 pm: Jingle All the Way

7 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9 pm: Scrooged

12 am: Snowglobe

Tuesday, December 6

5 pm: Scrooged

7 pm: The Polar Express

9 pm: The Santa Clause

12 am: Snow

Wednesday, December 7

5 pm: The Polar Express

7 pm: The Santa Clause

9 pm: Elf

12 am: 12 Dates of Christmas

Thursday, December 8

3 pm: Holiday Joy

5 pm: Deck the Halls

7 pm: Elf

9 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12 am: Holiday in Handcuffs

Friday, December 9

11 am: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

11:30 am: Holiday Joy

1:30 pm: Home Alone 3

3:35 pm: Santa Buddies: The Legends of Santa Paws

5:40 pm: The Search for Santa Paws

7:45 pm: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

9:50 pm: Snow Buddies

11 55 pm: Rudolph and Frosty’s Christmas in July

Saturday, December 10

7 am: Mickey’s Christmas Carol

7:30 am: Santa Buddies: The Legends of Santa Paws

9:30 am: The Search for Santa Paws

11:35 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

1:40 pm: Snow Buddies

3:45 pm: Toy Story

5:45 pm: Toy Story 2

7:50 pm: Toy Story 3

10:20 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot

10:50 pm: Arthur Christmas

12:55 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus

Sunday, December 11

7 am: The Little Drummer Boy

7:30 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

9:35 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

11:40 am: The Year Without a Santa Claus

12:45 pm: Arthur Christmas

2:50 pm: Toy Story

4:50 pm: Toy Story 2

6:55 pm: Toy Story 3

9:25 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot

9:55 pm: The Polar Express

Monday, December 12

5:30 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

7 pm: The Polar Express

9 pm: Elf

12 am: Christmas Cupid

Tuesday, December 13

3 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 pm: Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory

7 pm: Elf

9 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12 am: Three Days

Wednesday, December 14

3 pm: Home Alone 3

5 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

7 pm: Arthur Christmas

9 pm: The Santa Clause

12 am: Santa Baby

Thursday, December 15

7:30 am: Holiday Joy

11 am: Snow Buddies

1 pm: Home Alone 3

3 pm: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

5 pm: Arthur Christmas

7 pm: The Santa Clause

9 pm: The Search For Santa Paws

12 am: Santa Baby 2: Christmas Maybe

Friday, December 16

1 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

9:10 am: Jack Frost

11:15 am: The Search For Santa Paws

1:20 pm: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

3:25 pm: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

5:30 pm: Jingle All the Way

7:35 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:45 pm: The Polar Express

11:55 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Saturday, December 17

7 am: Rudolph’s Shiny New Year

8 am: Nestor, The Long-Earned Christmas Donkey

8:30 am: Jingle All the Way

10:30 am: Happy Feet

1 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:35 pm: The Polar Express

4:40 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

6:50 pm: The Santa Clause

9 pm: Frozen

11:30 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Sunday, December 18

7 am: Happy Feet

9:30 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

11:30 am: Mickey’s Christmas Carol

12 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

1:35 pm: Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

4:10 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing

4:40 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

5:10 pm: The Santa Clause

7:20 pm: Frozen

9:50 pm: Elf

Monday, December 19

7 am: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

8:30 am: A Dennis the Menace Christmas

10:30 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

12:35 pm: Home Alone 3

2:40 pm: The Search For Santa Paws

4:45 pm: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

6:50 pm: Elf

8:55 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

12 am: Just Friends

Tuesday, December 20

7 am: The Search For Santa Paws

9:10 am: Santa Paws 2: The Santa Pups

11:15 am: Home Alone 3

1:25 pm: The Holiday

4:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:35 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

6:40 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

8:50 pm: The Santa Clause

12 am: Holidaze

Wednesday, December 21

7 am: Snow Buddies

9 am: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:05 am: Happy Feet Two

1:10 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

2:10 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

5:20 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing

5:50 pm: Disney’s Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

6:20 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot

6:50 pm: The Santa Clause

8:55 pm: Elf

12 am: The Mistle-Tones

Thursday, December 22

7 am: Happy Feet

9:30 am: Happy Feet Two

11:30 am: The Little Drummer Boy

12 pm: The Polar Express

2:05 pm: Jack Frost

4:10 pm: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

4:40 pm: Toy Story That Time Forgot

5:10 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

6:45 pm: Elf

8:55 pm: Jingle All the Way

12 am: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

Friday, December 23

7 am: Frosty’s Winter Wonderland

7:30 am: Jack Frost

11 am: Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish

1 pm: Jingle All the Way

3 pm: Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:35 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

5:40 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

6:45 pm: Disney’s A Christmas Carol

8:50 pm: The Santa Clause

12 am: Home Alone: The Holiday Heist

Saturday December 24

7 am: Jack Frost

8:05 am: Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas

9:40 am: Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas

11:15 am: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12:20 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

1:25 pm: Arthur Christmas

3:30 pm: The Polar Express

5:35 pm: The Santa Clause

7:40 pm: Elf

9:45 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

11:55 pm: Scrooged

Sunday, December 25

7 am: The Search for Santa Paws

9:10 am: Santa Buddies: The Legend of Santa Paws

11:20 am: Arthur Christmas

1:25 pm: The Polar Express

3:30 pm: Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

4:30 pm: The Year Without a Santa Claus

5:40 pm: Elf

7:45 pm: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

9:55 pm: Scrooged

For more Freeform, check out the Freeform full schedule.