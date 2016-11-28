10 Things To Do In Cleveland This December

It’s hard to believe that the holidays have already arrived in Cleveland. To help welcome one of the best months of the year, we’ve compiled a list of activities to help us kick-off December. Enjoy!

Take the family for a ride

Load up the car, crank the holiday tunes and experience Cleveland’s newest holiday attraction. Gift of Lights is a family-friendly drive-thru holiday light display featuring nearly one-million lights and animated displays. Check it out through New Year’s Day at Victory Park in North Ridgeville.

Light up the night

The downtown Willoughby Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting will be held this Thursday. Throughout the evening, local shops and restaurants will provide specials & festive surprises – not to mention a warm place to visit!

Lace up and go for a spin

The Cleveland Foundation Skating Rink is now open and will be for the remainder of the winter season. Rent a pair of skates or bring your own and head downtown for your new favorite holiday tradition. Jeff took his girlfriend skating before the snow came – check out the pics!

Keep it local with Wintertide at Gordon Square

Enjoy unique, local holiday shopping as well as holiday performances at this all-ages festival and celebration of the arts.

Find a new holiday tradition

This weekend, head over to Downtown Berea for the Jack Frost Festival of Lights. This annual family-friendly event features a parade, merry-go-rounds, ice skating, crafts and so much more.

Smile with Santa

Legacy Village and Q104 have partnered to offer a complimentary photo for each child that visits with Santa. In addition, $5 will be donated to Cleveland Clinic Children’s for every photo distributed (up to $10,000).

Eat, drink & be merry

Christmastime brings out the best holiday brews from local spots such as Fat Head’s and Great Lakes Brewing. Here are some of our favorites.

Experience Cleveland’s cultural treasures

The 23rd Annual Holiday CircleFest is the perfect way to start the holiday season. From 1:00-5:30 pm, more than a dozen of University Circle’s renowned museums, gardens, galleries, churches, and schools open their doors free of charge and offer an afternoon of activities, music, food, fun, and shopping. Visitors can look forward to live performances from talented musicians, craft making, historic displays of holiday toys, storytelling, live animals, the city’s best gingerbread house competition, and much more.

Rock out with some of your favorites

The Q104 Holiday Show is Monday, December 5th at Playhouse Square. Come dance the night away while you hear live hits from Train, Andy Grammer and Blue October. Tickets are still available so be sure to get yours today.

Channel your inner-Cindy Lou Who

From December 6th – 11th, Dr. Seuss’ How The Grinch Stole Christmas: The Musical will be hitting the stage at Playhouse Square, getting even the crankiest of viewers into the holiday spirit.