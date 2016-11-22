The Best Holiday Brews In Cleveland

Ah, winter in Cleveland. As the season progresses, festive beers start hitting the taps and making everybody happy. This is certainly the best time of the year to eat, drink and be very, very merry.

Christmas Ale, Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 771-4404

www.greatlakesbrewing.com

It goes without saying that Great Lakes Christmas Ale is a city staple. Heck, the brewery in Ohio City hosts an annual keg-tapping that attracts a bigger crowd than most CLE events. Christmas Ale, which is a wonderful mix of honey, cinnamon and ginger flavors, is a six-time World Beer Championship winner (gold & silver medals). Just be careful – the beer’s 7.5% ABV is known to sneak-up on you.

Holly Jolly, Fat Head’s Brewery

24581 Lorain Rd, North Olmsted, OH 44070

(440) 801-1001

www.fatheadscleveland.com

Nothing says Christmas in Cleveland better than an ice cold Holly Jolly. Sweet malt, ginger, honey and cinnamon spice make up this 7.5% ABV holiday favorite. Fat Head’s full-service restaurant is in North Olmsted, but the team behind the beer runs a more intimate tap house in Middleburg Heights.

Wencelas, Willoughby Brewing Company

4057 Erie St, Willoughby, OH 44094

(440) 975-0202

www.willoughbybrewing.com

Willoughby Brewing’s spiced Christmas ale is a very strong, brown ale with malt and an exciting assortment of seasonal spices. This time of year, however, two other choices make the list as runner-ups. Snowbird, a malty Winter warmer, and Peanut Butter Cup Coffee Porter, an award-winning unique taste, both pair perfectly with ugly sweaters and cozy pajamas alike.

Winter Warmer, The Brew Kettle

8377 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136

(440) 239-8788

www.thebrewkettle.com

Cinnamon, honey and ginger are a huge part of the mix, but The Brew Kettle also tosses in orange and lemon peel to add some zest to this 8.0% ABV beverage. The Brew Kettle recently opened up a second location in Amherst and will soon be expanding its Strongsville location into a brewery, winery and restaurant.

Esther Belgian Christmas Ale, Platform Beer Co.

4125 Lorain Ave, Cleveland, OH 44113

(216) 202-1386

www.platformbeerco.com

The deeper we dive into Cleveland Christmas beer, the stronger the drinks seem to become. Platform’s Esther, a Belgian Strong Dark Ale with a whopping 9.5% ABV, is brewed with honey and dark fruit flavors of cherry and plum. Platform Beer Co. is one of the younger breweries in Cleveland but they sure are making a name for themselves in the region as they get ready to open a taproom in Columbus.

By Samantha Severo