The Worst Toys Of 2016

A sling-shot, inflatable suits that kids wear while crashing into each other and a hammer inspired by the movie “Warcraft” are among the 10 most hazardous toys on the annual worst toys list.

World Against Toys Causing Harm Inc released its annual “10 Worst Toys of 2016” at the start of the holiday shopping season, to call attention to toys parents may not know can be dangerous.

The list also includes a large stuffed elephant that the group warns could inadvertently suffocate an infant if left in a crib, and a toy puppy with a 31-inch leash that could be a strangling hazard.