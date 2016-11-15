Best Places In Cleveland To Take Holiday Photos

Whether you’re sending Christmas cards to family across the country or simply putting up the perfect seasonal Instagram, the more creative you are, the better. Lucky for us, we live in a city where the best photo-ops are just short walks or drives away.

Here are some of our favorite places in Cleveland to help you get that memorable holiday picture.

Public Square, Downtown Cleveland

Allow the newly renovated Public Square serve as your hub for all things holiday.

The Christmas tree, which was erected in mid-November, will be lit during Downtown Cleveland’s Winterfest on November 26th and will continue to light up the streets all through the season. The tree, which stands over 40-feet tall, can serve as the perfect back-drop for an even more perfect family photo.

The opportunities don’t end there! Throughout the month of December, our friend Tower City Lights will illuminate the sky each night with festive holiday colors, changing with other events taking place in the city. What says “Christmas in Cleveland” better than a red & green Terminal Tower?

The Cleveland Foundation Ice Rink may not be the safest place to take a picture – skating & posing sounds a bit iffy – but a post-skate selfie will surely be a hit.

A Christmas Story House, Tremont

Bring the family to what is perhaps the most-loved tourist destination in Cleveland this time of year. Spend your day reliving Ralphie’s antics & finish off with a nostalgic picture to show off those CLE roots.

Bunny suit optional.

Cleveland signage, Tremont & North Coast Harbor

Sure, you may have to Photoshop in some snow, but a picture of the family next to a Cleveland sign, skyline in background, cuddled up with cute scarves and mugs with hot cocoa… Talk about a keepsake.

Solstice Steps, Lakewood

Since it isn’t really beginning to look a lot like Christmas just yet, embrace November’s warm weather by sporting your Santa hats down by the lake. Bonus points if you go during the sunset.

Gift of Lights, North Ridgeville

Gift of Lights is a family-friendly drive-thru holiday light display. The drive, which is over a mile long, features nearly one million twinkling lights, a grand light tunnel, animated displays and so much more. Best part? This is its first year in Cleveland, meaning you’ll be among the first to snap a photo.

Cleveland Botanical Garden, University Circle

During the holiday season, the Botanical Garden transforms into Glow, the city’s most celebrated tradition. This can only mean one thing… Christmas pictures that are one-of-a-kind!

Crocker Park, Westlake

Each year, Crocker Park turns into a beautiful winter wonderland where you can tackle the holiday photo and shopping all in one trip.

Don’t forget! Jen & Tim are helping Santa Claus light up the Christmas Tree on November 19.

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Downtown Cleveland

Have a family that loves to rock? The Rock Hall has you covered. Check out the new, red & bold ‘Long Live Rock’ sign directly in front of the museum. Bust out the air guitars and you’ll certainly give a new meaning to ‘rocking around the Christmas tree.”