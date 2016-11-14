10 Best Places To Hide Christmas Presents

You’ve fought the crowds, gotten the best deals you could, now where to hide all those presents?
This is one detail you don’t want to overlook after all that hard work, especially if you have children…and sneaky husbands/wives. Just tell them “Yule never find them!”
Here are some tips in no particular order….
- Attic – This is a place kids don’t usually have access too, plus they may be scared to go up there in the first place. Just double check to keep safe from pests and temperature change.
- Crawl Space – If may be a little dirty, but this is another great spot most kids won’t bother to look. Again, only store things here if your not worried about moisture or temp change.
- Rent Storage Space – If you have a lot to hide, what better place then somewhere only you can get into. Check the storage units in your local area for deals around this time of year.
- Garage – Most garages have plenty of out of the way places for you to hide things as well as blend them in with other items.
- Shed – Same as your garage. Plenty of out of the way places such as rafters and you could stick them in bins with other items. Just don’t forget where you put them yourself!
- Friends House – This could also solve the problem of a nosy spouse or children. You might also want to wrap presents beforehand, just in case someone there is nosy too.
- Office – If you have a private space, wrap your gifts and leave them there. Make sure your area is secure though!
- Car Trunk – If your kids don’t have access to your car, use a blanket and cover up the items. Just make sure they are okay in the cold!
- Mislabeled Boxes – Hide gifts in plain sight! Boxes labeled ‘Halloween decorations’, etc…could make your kids pass right over them.
- Drawers – Small gifts can easily fit there, just make sure it’s somewhere they won’t look!