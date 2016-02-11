Top 10 Names Of Dudes Most Likely To Dump You On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t just the season for lovin’ it’s the season for dumpin’.
According to Facebook V-Day is prime dumping time.
Here is a list of dudes most likely to dump you on or around V-day.
We’ll go 10 to 1.
10. Zack’s with a ‘k’. Zach’s with an ‘h’ you’re okay.
9. Tucker. It’s a dog name for a reason.
8. Derek. Nobody like’s a Derek.
7. Brad. Just go by Bradley, like Bradley Cooper.
6. Ian. Ian’s just bother people.
5. Skyler. No woman can take a ‘Skyler’ seriously.
4. Tyler. See above.
3. Todd.
2. Shawn, but only Shawn. Not Sean or Seán or Shaun, they’re mostly fine.
1. Chad. If you need to know why, you’re probably named Chad.
*The above was determined from reddit users