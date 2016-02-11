Top 10 Names Of Dudes Most Likely To Dump You On Valentine’s Day

February 11, 2016 5:29 PM

Valentine’s Day isn’t just the season for lovin’ it’s the season for dumpin’.

According to Facebook V-Day is prime dumping time.

Here is a list of dudes most likely to dump you on or around V-day.

We’ll go 10 to 1.

10. Zack’s with a ‘k’.  Zach’s with an ‘h’ you’re okay.

9.  Tucker.  It’s a dog name for a reason.

8.  Derek. Nobody like’s a Derek.

7.  Brad.  Just go by Bradley, like Bradley Cooper.

6.  Ian.  Ian’s just bother people.

5.  Skyler.  No woman can take a ‘Skyler’ seriously.

4.  Tyler.  See above.

3.  Todd.

2.  Shawn, but only Shawn. Not Sean or Seán or Shaun, they’re mostly fine.

1.  Chad.  If you need to know why, you’re probably named Chad.

*The above was determined from reddit users

More from Kelly McMann
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Q104 Cleveland

February 26, 2017
LaureLive
Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

Listen Live