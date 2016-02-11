Top 10 Names Of Dudes Most Likely To Dump You On Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day isn’t just the season for lovin’ it’s the season for dumpin’.

According to Facebook V-Day is prime dumping time.

Here is a list of dudes most likely to dump you on or around V-day.

We’ll go 10 to 1.

10. Zack’s with a ‘k’. Zach’s with an ‘h’ you’re okay.

9. Tucker. It’s a dog name for a reason.

8. Derek. Nobody like’s a Derek.

7. Brad. Just go by Bradley, like Bradley Cooper.

6. Ian. Ian’s just bother people.

5. Skyler. No woman can take a ‘Skyler’ seriously.

4. Tyler. See above.

3. Todd.

2. Shawn, but only Shawn. Not Sean or Seán or Shaun, they’re mostly fine.

1. Chad. If you need to know why, you’re probably named Chad.

*The above was determined from reddit users