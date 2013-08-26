LOOK! Will Smith’s Facial Reaction To Miley Cyrus’ Performance LOL!!

I guess even the most famous celebrities forget they are on T.V. sometimes and get caught giving a “Gross Face”. Probably deserved, but still a HILARIOUS pic of Will Smith and his family reacting to Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMA performance.
BONUS! “The 15 Weirdest and Craziest Things About Miley Cyrus’ MTV VMA Performance”.
One Comment
